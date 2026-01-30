Charles E. Miller | Obituary

Charles E. Miller, 87, of Prairie du Rocher, died Jan. 23, 2026, at R&R Country Care, Ruma.

He was born to the late Charles and Snowy (nee Hyder) Miller on July 19, 1938, in Southwest City, Mo.

Chuck married Donna Joy Salmon on Dec. 31, 1966, in Covington, Ky.; she survives.

Chuck served in the United States Navy and Coast Guard for a combined 22 years. He was an electrician by trade who served on an icebreaker in the Arctic, on a Loran station in Turkey and in the jungles of the Philippines, among other places. He had some great stories.

Chuck was a lifelong proponent of clean healthy living, eating right and exercising. He rode his bicycle through the neighborhood daily, well into his 80s. He enjoyed being in nature and was a particularly keen observer of the habits of wild animals.

He is survived by his wife Donna Joy Miller; daughters Jill (David) Lawrence and Amy (Robert) Barbeau; grandchildren Evan Lawrence, Abbey Lawrence, Danny (Katie) Barbeau, Steven Barbeau (Laurent Fontaine) and Brianna (Patrick Dupertuis) Barbeau; great-grandchildren Cory (Natalie) Barbeau, Mathew Barbeau and Scarlette Dupertuis; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Guyleah Ann (David) Yarborough and half-brother Bernie (Madge) Glass.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A memorial and military service will follow visitation at the funeral home.