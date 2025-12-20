Charles A. Allen | Obituary

Charles Arthur Allen, 11, was born on Oct. 15, 2014, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He lived in Waterloo along with his two siblings, Hannah and Henry. He loved music, robots, LEGO and dinosaurs.

When Charles reached school age, he enrolled at Zahnow Elementary in Waterloo. Later on, Charles was transferred to Perandoe Special Education in his second year. At Perandoe, he would begin to advance with the help of amazing teachers and staff. His imagination was wonderful, creating monsters and heroes from blocks and playing cards and taking anyone willing on grand adventures in strange lands.

In September of 2024, Charles was diagnosed with AML. At first the prognosis was optimistic. Charles was brave and took on this burden without complaint or anger. But, as each treatment failed, the wicked reality set in; Charles’ cancer was terminal.

His care transitioned from curative to palliative. He left the hospital and came home; spending his time with his loved ones. Charles took one final adventure with his family to Disney World, a last beautiful memory. On Dec. 11, 2025, Charles was admitted back into the hospital. One week later, on Dec. 18, 2025, he passed away, held in the embrace of his mother and father. He was wonderful, and we will miss him.

He is survived by his parents Jeremiah Allen and Melissa Allen; siblings Hannah and Henry Allen; grandparents Kathy (Rodger) Morrison Schwengel, Donald Jr. “Papa” (Laurie) Steinbrecher and Marilyn Joy Allen; great-grandparents William R. “GG Pa” Morrison and Marilyn and Gary Pyse; numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

Charles was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Michael Allen; paternal great grandparents Gilbert and Mildred Allen; maternal great grandparents Priscilla “GG” Morrison, Donald Steinbrecher Sr. and Mary Steinbrecher; uncle CPL Robert Joseph Steinbrecher; cousin Trevor Morrison; and great aunts Debbie Steinbrecher and Mary Steinbrecher.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for taking care of Charles. All the wonderful people at Perandoe for staying in touch. The amazing Waterloo Community for supporting us through this difficult time, especially our Salt & Honey family.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A prayer service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Boyer officiating.

An additional visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 26 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home in Quincy.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 27 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.

As an expression of sym

pathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.