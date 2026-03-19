Charges for burglar tased after pursuit

Arthur Hunziker

A Monday afternoon incident resulted in a burglar being tased after he led police on a pursuit in Monroe and St. Clair counties.

At about 1:30 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a reported criminal damage and possible burglary at a business located in the 8800 block of Summer Road between Columbia and Waterloo.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the property owner of a storage unit business and discovered the main access gate to the business had been cut and removed. Deputies also learned that a trailer located on the property had been targeted, with the lock forcibly cut and removed and the trailer unlawfully entered.

Through investigative efforts and the use of technology, the MCSD said deputies were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle associated with this incident. Within approximately three hours, investigators located the vehicle – a Budget rental box truck – in the Dupo area.

Investigators conducted surveillance and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the box truck fled and led police in a pursuit that traveled onto the levee road between Dupo and Cahokia Heights. The vehicle ultimately became disabled after becoming stuck underneath the Route 3 overpass.

Investigators observed the sole occupant, a white male, refuse multiple commands to exit the vehicle.

“During the encounter, the subject was seen attempting to swallow what appeared to be a quantity of narcotics,” an MCSD press release states. “Additionally, the individual reached for what appeared to be a firearm inside the vehicle.”

It was at this time that investigators utilized force to safely resolve the situation – including breaking vehicle windows, deploying multiple tasers, and physically extracting the suspect. The subject continued to resist, the MCSD said, but was ultimately taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, the item the suspect reached for was determined to be a BB gun designed to closely resemble a real firearm. He sustained minor injuries during the incident and was transported by MedSTAR EMS to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

“We remain committed to proactive policing and protecting the citizens, businesses, and property within Monroe County,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “This case highlights the dedication and effectiveness of our deputies and investigators, who were able to identify and locate a suspect in less than three hours. Their actions reflect the professionalism and commitment we expect in serving our county.”

As the investigation continued, the MCSD said additional information was developed that linked this suspect to another burglary reported late Tuesday afternoon in the 4800 block of Coxeyville Road. In that incident, two barn outbuildings were forcibly entered and items were reported stolen.

Investigators were able to connect the suspect, who was already in custody, to this additional burglary as stolen items were recovered in his box truck.

On Wednesday, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb charged the suspect, Arthur Hunziker of Belleville, with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Hunziker remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending further court proceedings and a pre-trial detention hearing under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

The MCSD said further investigation revealed Hunziker is believed to be involved in multiple criminal incidents throughout the metro east and had active felony warrants at the time of arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing, and possession of burglary tools.