Charges filed in fatal crash

Kaleb Hugger

On Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County Circuit Court, a young Millstadt man pled not guilty to charges of aggravated DUI (crash resulting in death) and reckless homicide involving a motor vehicle.

A warrant for the arrest of Kaleb M. Hugger, 22, was issued last week in connection with an Oct. 22, 2025, head-on crash on Bluff Road which claimed the life of Kathy Francescon, 61, of Waterloo.

The arrest report indicates Hugger voluntarily surrendered himself to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department shortly after noon on Tuesday.

The DUI charge alleges Hugger was driving while under the influence of cannabis at the time of the crash.

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon, Hugger waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

He was granted pretrial release with conditions barring him from consuming alcohol or cannabis prior to resolution of this matter.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb noted the conditions were developed through a conversation with Franscescon’s family.

Webb also made a point to later confirm the court was aware of the condition prohibiting Hugger from using cannabis despite it being legalized in Illinois at the beginning of 2020.

Aggravated DUI resulting in death is a Class 2 felony in Illinois that carries a sentence of 3-14 years in prison served at a minimum of 85 percent.

Reckless homicide is a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison.

The charges were filed last week following an Illinois State Police investigation of the tragic crash which occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Bluff Road between Bottom and Steppig roads in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Monroe County EMS joined the sheriff’s department in responding to the scene.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the collision, and Bluff Road was closed to traffic for a few hours.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill pronounced Francescon deceased at the scene.

Hugger was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital, where he was treated for injuries and later released.

The MCSD said a 2005 Buick Rendezvous SUV driven by Hugger was traveling north on Bluff Road and attempted to pass another northbound vehicle. After entering the southbound lane, the vehicle driven by Hugger struck the 2021 Honda Accord driven by Franscescon.

In his initial assessment of the crash, Hill reported that both vehicles “made an evasive move toward the field on the west side of the road. Unfortunately, both vehicles made impact head-on in the field.”

Francescon was wearing a seat belt, Hill added.

Hugger is a 2022 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School who was part of the school’s soccer team.

Francescon was a Waterloo resident who had most recently been employed as the chief financial officer of the Friendship Village senior living and active retirement facility in Chesterfield, Mo.

A case management conference in the matter is scheduled for May 21.