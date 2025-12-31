Changing of the guard in Valmeyer

Pictured, from left, are new Valmeyer Police Chief Terry Marquardt and former chief Marty Seitz.

The final Valmeyer Village Board meeting of 2025 featured a reflection on the past with an eye on the future.

First on the agenda, the village honored former Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz for his service of more than a decade.

Seitz announced his plans to move to a part-time position this summer, with his final 10-42 as VPD chief late last month.

Village President Howard Heavner proclaimed Dec. 15-21, 2025 as Marty Seitz Week in Valmeyer.

Heavner described Seitz as “dependable, reliable and dedicated,” adding he and many others in the village “felt more comfortable knowing Marty was around.”

Seitz then spoke, thanking village officials and residents for their trust, also complimenting his colleagues who serve in other Monroe County emergency and police departments.

Seitz reiterated his confidence in Marquardt, reiterating Valmeyer is “in good hands.”

Marquardt was then sworn in, with Seitz pinning the chief insignia on Marquardt’s uniform to complete the ceremony.

Next on the agenda, Valmeyer Village Administrator Dennis Knobloch spoke on the first review of the extended Rock City Tax Increment Finance District, which was held Dec. 17.

The Rock City TIF includes parts of old town near Borsch Park and the lower entrance of Rock City as well as the Rock City Admiral Parkway Development business complex that houses storage for the National Archives and Records Administration.

The TIF length was granted another 12-year term through an act of state legislation in late 2022, although tax collection details are different from the district’s original 23-year term.

TIF districts are typically used to promote development in an area by freezing the taxable value of property within the district at pre-development levels then using tax funds as a result in higher property value to fund further improvement.

Knobloch explained the TIF extension does not redirect all taxes back into the district, rather, it allows 5 percent “off the top” to fund an account which will be used for infrastructure repairs at Rock City which are under the village’s jurisdiction such as roads or sewers.

The rest of the tax revenue is split in half, with 50 percent (47.5 percent of the total collected amount) reserved for TIF-related activities.

The remainder is divided among eligible taxing bodies, including Southwestern Illinois College, Valmeyer Fire Department, the Valmeyer library and school, as well as Monroe County and the village itself.

Another agenda item of note focused on a different development issue.

The matter concerns not building up a part of Old Valmeyer, but how to prevent too much work on an existing structure in a FEMA flood zone.

Jason Niebruegge recently purchased the former Mike’s Service Station building to use for his own business.

However, Niebruegge was notified a short time later he must cease any repairs on the structure.

During the village board meeting, it was stated FEMA mandates do not allow the cost of any repairs to a building in a flood zone to exceed a certain percentage of the property’s appraised value.

The rule creates an especially difficult situation for Niebruegge, as he explained any unpaid work, or “sweat equity,” is counted toward the cost of improvements or repairs.

“They don’t care,” he said of FEMA. “They just want these buildings gone,” he added, referring to current FEMA policies aimed at eliminating any existing non-agricultural structures from its areas designated as flood zones.

Niebruegge said he “wanted to do it the right way” by working with the village, but there was a pressing need to be addressed in the short term.

He said there is a door in the building which needs to be installed as a deterrent to animals or curious humans who may want to go inside.

No action was taken on the matter, although it was decided to look into the possibility of an exemption which would allow Niebruegge to install the door in a timely manner.