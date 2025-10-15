Centerville Road work in Columbia

Republic-Times- October 15, 2025

Columbia is set to begin the second phase of reconstruction on Centerville Road this week. 

The city will lay new pavement and install new curbs and gutters, storm and sanitary sewers and water mains along this road from Columbia Avenue to Riebeling Street. 

Work will also be completed on Columbia Avenue from Centerville Road south to its terminus and on Kremmel Street from Centerville Road to Schmidt Street.

For more information on this project, call Columbia City Hall at 618-281-7144.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Pipeline proposed in Monroe County

October 15, 2025

Oak Hill’s Last Stand?

October 15, 2025

Rock City stir sparks speculation

October 15, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web