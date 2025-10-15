Centerville Road work in Columbia

Columbia is set to begin the second phase of reconstruction on Centerville Road this week.

The city will lay new pavement and install new curbs and gutters, storm and sanitary sewers and water mains along this road from Columbia Avenue to Riebeling Street.

Work will also be completed on Columbia Avenue from Centerville Road south to its terminus and on Kremmel Street from Centerville Road to Schmidt Street.

For more information on this project, call Columbia City Hall at 618-281-7144.