CCSI deals with possible threat

Officials at Career Center of Southern Illinois near Hecker are taking precautions following a possible threat made by a male student on Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the situation early Monday evening.

“We were informed that a threat was made by a student on one of our school buses this afternoon,” CCSI Director Stephanie Mohr told the Republic-Times. “Several students overheard the threat and immediately reported it to (CCSI) administration. Campus security is a priority for us and we take all threats very seriously. We contacted the appropriate law enforcement and began our investigation. We will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement to investigate the situation and ensure the safety of our campus. We appreciate our students who overheard the threat doing the right thing and reporting it to the administration.”

CCSI, formerly known as Beck Area Career Center, is located at 6137 Beck Road in rural Red Bud.