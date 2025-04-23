CASA cares for local youth

With April designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, folks who care for youth have been especially cognizant about their work over the past few weeks, with those working for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southwestern Illinois in particular appreciating the importance of their efforts.

This organization is one branch of many CASA groups throughout the country that work to connect children who have suffered from abuse and neglect with an advocate meant to support them and speak on their behalf in the courtroom.

The Republic-Times has previously highlighted a number of locals who contribute to CASA’s mission.

This year, Elizabeth Pierman of Ellis Grove offered her perspective as a CASA volunteer of several years, with her work being recently recognized as she was honored as both the CASA of Southwestern Illinois Volunteer of the Year and the Illinois CASA Volunteer of the Year.

Having originally grown up in Sparta, Pierman explained that her own upbringing was the biggest reason she wanted to get involved with the organization.

“I had a rough childhood, and I knew what CASA was about, so I wanted to be there and be the voice for the kids and listen to them,” Pierman said.

Having heard about CASA some time ago, she recalled how she wasn’t able to join them at first given a temporary closure amid state funding drying up, though she was ultimately able to become an advocate in recent years.

As is common with CASA advocates, Pierman started working with the organization after her retirement. With her time primarily taken up by caring for her granddaughter, she found herself drawn to support more kids where she could.

Pierman explained her role with CASA quite simply. She and other volunteers get court cases concerning youth abuse or neglect as appointed by a judge and then visit the child each month, keeping in touch regularly between meetings and taking note of their situation in foster care or with their foster family as they find a permanent, better home.

Advocates can also do their research on other aspects of the child’s life, speaking with teachers and counselors as well as their foster family to really gauge how the child as doing and try to understand what’s best for them.

The main purpose for this work – apart from offering a support for the child – is to collect this information in a report to be used in court.

“We just talk to them, make sure that they’re in a safe place at their foster homes, see if there’s anything they need,” Pierman said. “We just talk to them and see what’s going on in their lives… And then we write a report each time before we go to court.”

While naturally not offering too much in the way of specifics, Pierman did offer some perspective on the kinds of situations she’s heard kids have found themselves in before they got to their foster home. Though some have better stories than others, most kids come from very unfortunate homes.

“Most of them are from homes where they’ve been abused or neglected,” Pierman said. “There’s all different ways, alcohol abuse, drug abuse, physical abuse. We just check in with them each month and lots in-between.”

Pierman also offered her strong endorsement of CASA and the organization’s efforts in general. She noted the positive feedback she’s heard from judges as they express their appreciation for CASA volunteers’ reports.

She further noted feedback she’s heard from folks who grew up getting support from a CASA volunteer, expressing thanks for the advocacy they received.

“I think CASA is a fantastic support for any kids,” Pierman said. “It gives them someone that they know is on their side and is looking out for them and they can talk to. When we write our court reports up, we write down everything that’s been going on, if we have any recommendations that we think need done. The judge says we’re his eyes and ears.”

As previously mentioned, Pierman was recently recognized for her work at the regional and state level, and she expressed her humble thanks for the honors, having also been recognized back in 2020.

She spoke to the positive experience she’s had as an advocate, and offered her recommendation and encouragement for others to join with CASA as there is a tremendous need for more advocates.

“It’s a great experience to know that you’re helping all these kids,” Pierman said. “We need a lot more volunteers because there’s thousands of kids who don’t have CASAs, and it makes a big difference.”