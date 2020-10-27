Carson James Doiron | Birth

Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Kimberly Doiron have announced the arrival of their son, Carson James Doiron, born at Sept. 17, 2020, at 7:51 p.m., weighing 9 lbs., 0 oz. and measuring 21.75 inches. Carson joins brothers Ethan, 9, and Grant, 4.

Paternal grandparents are Larry and Sue Doiron. Maternal grandparents are Larry and Sharon Barbeau. Great-grandparents are Robert Schneider, the late Blanche Schneider, the late Laverne and Audrey Doiron, the late Ermin and Bernice Brinkmann and the late Howard and Anne Barbeau.