Carol L. Peters-Boyer | Obituary

Carol Lee Peters-Boyer (nee Broddee), 78, of Waterloo, died July 23, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to Francis and Jacqueline (nee Hall).

Carol was a resident of the Oak Hill Nursing Home in Waterloo. She was also a member of the Kingdom Hall in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children James Peters Jr. of Texas, Amanda Momany of St. Louis, David Peters of Missouri, Joseph (Melissa) Peters of Waterloo and Darlene (Jason) Coolbaugh of Belleville; grandchildren Levi, Angel, Larry, CJ, Noah, Eric, Stephanie, Elisabeth, Nathan; and grand-grandhild Ryland.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Peters Sr. and second husband Larry Boyer.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Kingdom Hall in Waterloo.