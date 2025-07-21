Carol L. Monterusso | Obituary

Carol L. Monterusso, 84, of Waterloo, born Nov. 3, 1940 in East St. Louis, died July 19, 2025 in Waterloo.

Carol was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Belleville.

Surviving are her children Ross (Karen) Monterusso, Linda (Jay) Clifton, Connie (Herb) Brydon, David (Karen) Monterusso, Anthony (Courtney) Monterusso, Ronald (Glenda) Monterusso, Steven Monterusso and Sheri (Timmy) Mergenthaler; son-in-law Ralph Joseph; sisters Janice Pasnokat and Sandie Groom; sisters-in-law Patricia Klaus and Nancy Klaus; grandchildren great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; along with her special friends Mike and Debbie Barbee, Brian and Lisa Boerm and John Bachman.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony “Tony” Monterusso Sr.; daughters, Angela Joseph (nee Monterusso) and Jacqueline Monterusso; father, Marion Gray Sr; mother, Lois Hussey (nee Endicott); father-in-law Anthony Monterusso; mother-in-law Katherine Monterusso Schumer (nee Schlieman); stepfather-in-law Ivo Schumer; sisters, Eileen Sanders, Linda (Al) Summers, Barbara Jean Mowery, Shirley (J.M.) Johnson and Sharon (Terry) Durley; brother Marion “Skip” Gray Jr.; brothers-in-law Williams Klaus and Karl Klaus; and sisters-in-law Katherine (Jack) Drury and Bridget (Harry) Peake.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 28 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. July 29 at Faith Baptist Church in Belleville.

A funeral services will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Scott Baker officiating.

Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville; or Faith Baptist Church, Belleville.