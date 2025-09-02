Carol J. Stumpf | Obituary

Carol Jean Stumpf, 86, of Columbia, died surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2025 in Columbia. She was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Madison.

Carol is survived by her high school sweetheart Dale E. Stumpf; they were married on Dec. 1, 1956, in Columbia.

She was a retired bank teller, having been employed at several local banks. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, where she was a member of the quilting group. She loved playing bingo, sewing and reading. In her younger years she enjoyed babysitting. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Also surviving are her daughters Sandy (Ken) Harbaugh, Jean (Patrick) McMillen and Linda (Mark) Whelan; grandchildren Kurt Harbaugh, Amanda (Chris) Alton, Tiffany (Joe) Trammell, T.J. (Katie) Guethle, Gregory (Robin Breaux) Whelan and Jonathan Whelan; great-grandchildren Jameson, Lainey, Will, Weston, Clayton and Teryn; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Bertha (nee Little) Powell.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Vitas Hospice, Fairview Heights; or St. Paul United Church of Christ Quilters, Columbia.