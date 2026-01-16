Carol J. Mathews | Obituary

Carol Jean Mathews (nee Nobbe), 80, of Saint Charles, Mo., died Jan. 9, 2026.

Carol lived life with joy and enthusiasm, finding happiness in both the thrill of rolling a perfect 300 game at the bowling alley and the simple pleasure of a good shopping trip. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, creating memories filled with laughter, warmth, and love. Dearly loved by all who knew her, Carol’s kind spirit, vibrant energy, and loving presence will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

Carol was the devoted mother of Sheri (Bob) Hall, Brett (Juile) Mathews and Jeff Mathews; loving grandmother of Blake (Alayna) Hall, Brandon Hall, Brice Hall, Joshua Mathews, Aidan Mathews, Ian Mathews, Logan Mathews and Emily Mathews; dear great-grandmother of Harvey Hall. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Nobbe and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Mathews; Carol is also preceded in death by her brother Roger Nobbe.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Jan 24 at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, Mo.

Memorials may be made in Carol ‘s name to BJC Hospice.