Car crashes into Waterloo home

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:50 a.m. Sunday after a car crashed into the side of a residence in the 500 block of West Mill Street in Waterloo.

The driver of the white sedan involved in the crash was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Other responding agencies included the Waterloo police and fire departments.

Witnesses on scene said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before impacting the house.