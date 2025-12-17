Candy Cane Classic underway

Pictured is Gibault senior Karmon Grohmann during a recent game.



The annual Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School got underway Monday with the Columbia Eagles winning in convincing fashion.

The Eagles (5-4) posted a 56-28 victory over New Athens, getting 16 points from Ava Mathews, 13 points and eight rebounds from Addison Dewilde, and 10 more points from Kinley Jany.

Columbia’s next opponent in the tournament is Granite City on Wednesday night, after which the Eagles will play a non-tourney game Thursday against conference foe Breese Central. The Candy Cane Classic concludes Saturday with the championship game set for approximately 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the tourney, Columbia lost 48-45 to Salem on Thursday despite 17 points and eight rebounds from Dewilde.

Mathews leads the Eagles in scoring this season at 14.1 points per game, followed by Jany at 13.3 points per contest.

Gibault (7-4) opened Candy Cane Classic play Tuesday night against Metro East Lutheran, winning 41-24. The Hawks will play again Thursday night against Mehlville.

The Hawks entered tourney play after posting a 50-42 win Friday at Maryville Christian behind 22 points from Olivia Biffar. Karmon Grohmann contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and five blocks.

Last Wednesday, it was a 47-29 loss for the Hawks against St. Pius X. Gibault shot just 28 percent from the floor as a team.

Grohmann continues to lead the Hawks this season at nearly 20 points per game to go along with 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest.

Waterloo (5-5) is not playing in the Candy Cane Classic but has plenty of games on the schedule.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost 32-31 at Mascoutah on a poor shooting night. Waterloo shot just 18 percent from the floor and 36 percent from the free throw line. Nichole Gum led the ‘Dogs with 14 points.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo had a much easier time with a 60-7 victory over Affton. Mallory Thompson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Aubrey Heck scored six points to go along with 10 assists and 12 steals.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo downed Althoff by the count of 54-40 thanks to 18 points and 11 steals from Heck. Thompson added 13 points.

Sam Juelfs leads Waterloo in scoring this season at 14 points per game, followed by Thompson at 10.1 points per contest. Heck is averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 assists and 7.7 steals per game.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Highland, falling 60-49, travels Wednesday to Mater Dei, and then hosts Civic Memorial on Friday.

Valmeyer (0-4) is still searching for its first victory of the season.

The Pirates lost 55-21 to Marissa on Thursday despite eight points from Anna Ewing.

Dupo (2-6) lost 43-15 to Sparta on Monday and lost 47-28 to Steeleville on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Tigers picked up a 45-30 victory over Riverview Gardens thanks to 17 points from Kylie Kloess.

Dupo hosted Steeleville on Tuesday and will play Thursday at New Athens.