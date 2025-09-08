Cameron M. Nevois | Obituary

Cameron Michael Nevois, 37, of Red Bud, died Sept. 3, 2025, at his residence.

He was born to Rodney and Kim (nee Kolmer) Nevois on Aug. 22, 1988, in Red Bud.

After graduating from Red Bud High School in 2006, Cameron attended Full Sail University, Orlando, Fla., with a degree in film, and he received an award for editing. After graduation, Cameron worked in Los Angeles, Ca., as a casting associate on the film “Betrayal.” He also worked as a camera operator on the film “Axeman (Axeman of Cutter’s Creek)” and on the TV series “In Development.” He has worked as a draftsman, project manager and estimator for Nevois Construction in Red Bud for the last 10 years.

Over the years, Cameron played football, basketball and baseball in high school, with football being his favorite. Cameron played Football on the Muskets from the age of 5 and was also a Musket Coach after graduating from high school.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by her parents Rodney and Kim Nevois of Red Bud; aunts and uncles Connie and Jim Matzenbacher, Keith and Jane Kolmer, Jason and Kathryn Posey; Brian Nevois, Brad and Cathy Nevois and Jackie Ann and Keith Ital; cousins Shane (Angela Borisuk) Matzenbacher, Jeff Kolmer, Summer (Jeff) Bert, Sedona Kolmer, Lauren Posey, Rory Posey, Tyler (Erika) Nevois, Erica (Lane) Huebner, Nate Nevois and Noah Nevois; step-cousins Keith (Serina) Ital Jr., Jesse (Katie) Ital, Dee Ann (Tom) Hughes, Jeremy (Sara) Carle and Jay (Jamie) Carle; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald “Fuzzy” and Margaret “Peggy” Nevois, Rose Roscow, Ralph and Joyce Kolmer and Loyd Roscow

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at North

County Country Club in Red Bud.

Memorials can be made in Cameron’s memory to Red Bud Muskets and are being accepted at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud, which is assisting the family with arrangements.