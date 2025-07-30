Callen C. Moore | Obituary

In the briefest flicker of time, Callen Cooper Moore lit up the world with a glow that will never dim – born on June 19, 2024, and called home to be cradled in the arms of Jesus on July 28, 2025.

Though his time on Earth was short, Callen filled each moment with laughter, light and love. He loved nothing more than playing with his big brothers, Virgil and Quentin, who adored him fiercely. Callen was the source of endless joy as he played with his 12 cousins happily creating treasured family memories.

Callen was a little boy filled with wonder and warmth who was blessed with a natural sense of curiosity. In his short time here on this earth, Callen showed us how to live in the moment, how to find joy in the simplest things, and how to love without limits. In just over a year, Callen taught us that Jesus can use even the smallest among us to leave an eternal example of the joy of life. He is forever cherished by his family, whose hearts ache with his absence but overflow with gratitude to God for the time He granted us with Callen. His memory lives on in every giggle, every ray of sunshine, every moment of innocent joy.

Callen Cooper Moore’s light may no longer shine before us, but it will shine within us. Always.

“Some souls are too bright to stay long, but just long enough to remind us what love truly looks like.”

Callen is survived by his parents Virgil Il and Lily Moore of Waterloo; paternal grandparents Virgil and Karri Moore of Waterloo; maternal grandparents Le Minh Phuong and Hoang Quang Loi of Hanoi, Vietnam; brothers Virgil III and Quentin Moore; uncles John (Kristie) Moore, Robert (Ashley) Moore, Nathan Vogt and Hoang Le Danh Phuoc; aunts Stefani (Joseph) Scalise and Kimberli Moore. In addition, Callen is survived by 12 cousins, all of Waterloo, and numerous great-aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the National Drowning Prevention Alliance; or the family.