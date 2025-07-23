Cahokia Heights crash kills 2

Two area residents died in a vehicle crash that occurred about 12:20 a.m. last Monday, July 14, on Route 3 at Ruby Lane in Cahokia Heights.

Cahokia Heights Police Chief Thomas Trice told the Belleville News-Democrat that his department received a call reporting the crash, which involved a Kia SUV and a GMC pickup truck both traveling south on Route 3.

Brenden Colvin, 26, of Dupo, and Heather N. Jones, 41, of East Carondelet, were in the Kia SUV, which attempted to pass the pickup truck but clipped the front end, police told the BND.

Neither were wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the Kia, police said. Police are not sure who was driving the Kia.

Both Colvin and Jones were pronounced deceased at the scene. Funeral arrangements for both were handled by Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia.

No one in the pickup truck was injured, police said.