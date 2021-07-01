Butterball | Pet of the Week

Butterball

Oh Butterball! What a unique personality she has! Butterball is 9 years old but you would never know it with her energy level. She will run from you at first, but once you begin to pet her, she will soak it all up and love on you like no other.

Butterball is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Butterball, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

NOTE: Adoption fees for cats seven months and older are only $10.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

