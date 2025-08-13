But we’re a Christian nation | Ott Obervastions

Recently, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) texted that she was deeply troubled that a Sikh cleric led a prayer in Congress.

She initially misidentified him as Muslim. I guess to her they all look alike. She said the prayer never should have been allowed, because “America was founded as a Christian nation.”

One of the first actions of the Trump Administration was to gut USAID, without complaint from Rep. Miller or our representative, Mike Bost. According to a story in the National Catholic Reporter, a study conducted by Boston University concluded over 300,000 people – and counting – have already died due to this cut in humanitarian aid.

Exactly what Christian value is at play in these cuts? Is it love, compassion, generosity or kindness?

Without complaint from Congress, the Trump Administration has slashed 10,000 public health jobs and stalled billions of dollars of medical research grants. The net effect has been an abrupt stop to advancing medical science, some of it poised to save lives from cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

Again, help me out here, what Christian value is behind these cuts?

Actually, I’m glad someone leads a prayer in Congress. Otherwise, judging from initial actions, this may be the most soulless group we’ve ever assembled in Washington. It’s hard to see the humility modelled by Christ in our “America First” doctrine.

Miller’s constituents need to elect someone who actually understands the Constitution. Our founders believed in God but deeply distrusted the authoritarianism of one religion over another. Accordingly, they created the First Amendment, allowing Americans to practice any religion or none, free of persecution and without judgment.

Miller, and those that agree with her, might learn something from Sikhism. Sikhs believe in one creator. They believe in divine unity and quality for all humankind. Their calling is selfless service to others. They strive for justice for the benefit and prosperity of all. Sikhism rejects claims that any particular religious tradition has a monopoly on absolute truth.

Not everyone has to be a Sikh.

Coincidently, I am reading a book about Europe at the time Elizabeth the First ruled England. It is a period of history that provides some important lessons about religious tolerance. King Henry VIII had two daughters. His first, Mary, was born by his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, a devout Catholic and Spanish princess.

Since Catherine did not provide a male heir, Henry wanted to annul his marriage. The Pope at that time refused the annulment. Henry then declared himself the head of the church and married Anne Boleyn, who bore him another daughter, Elizabeth. This contributed to a Catholic-Protestant holy war that persists even today.

When Mary assumed the throne after Henry’s death, she prosecuted Protestants as heretics. The preferred form of execution was burning them alive at a stake. Some say the Bloody Mary cocktail is named after Mary, who was known as “Bloody Mary” for the religious persecution and carnage she ordered.

All of Catholic Europe prayed for Mary to bear a male heir. They also constantly plotted to assassinate Elizabeth, fearing a Protestant persecution of Catholics at worst or even just tolerance of Protestants. In fact, Elizabeth favored peace vs. civil war and tried to be tolerant of all religions.

When you read about this history, it is hard to see any Christian values in the persecution, torture and violent death practiced in the name of religion. Hindsight makes it easy to see that the civil wars and violence were not about God, but rather about noble families and powerful clerics pursuing power and wealth.

These pursuits are still an evil allure today.

A few years ago, I was traveling in Idaho and visited a national historic center on the reservation of the Nez Perce Indian tribe. I watched a video where a tribal elder was explaining how they are teaching their language, faith and culture to their children who have grown up American. Many missionaries had come to their land and established churches. Some tribe members are Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, Episcopalian, etc.

The elder was asked how the Nez Perce accept all these religions including their own ancient beliefs. He explained the Nez Perce believe every different faith is just one strand of a single rope that goes from us to God.

Sounds like a good lesson in religious tolerance to me. Maybe Congress can invite this elder to lead them in prayer.