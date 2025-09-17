Busy kickin’ for soccer squads

Pictured is Columbia soccer player Connor Basinski during a recent match.

The high school boys soccer season is in full step, with local squads certainly getting their kicks.

Waterloo (8-0-1) remains unbeaten with three more recent wins.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs bested Triad by a count of 2-0. Trent Glaenzer and Kian Day each scored in the victory as goalie Park Lacroix posted his sixth shutout of the season.

On Thursday, it was a 7-1 win over Jerseyville. Waterloo got two goals each from Hudson Maddox and Day.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 3-0 at Civic Memorial. Glaenzer again led the way with a pair of goals. Day scored the other goal.

The Bulldogs play Thursday at Mascoutah.

Glaenzer leads the team in scoring so far this season with nine goals and four assists.

Columbia (7-3-1) snapped a four-game winning streak Monday with a loss at home to longtime rival Althoff.

Monday’s match was tied 1-1 at halftime, with Owen Worcester netting the goal for the Eagles.

On Saturday, Columbia won 5-1 at Civic Memorial, getting two goals each from Worcester and Luke Dewilde.

On Thursday, it was a 4-0 win over Belleville East. Caden Stanley scored twice, and the Eagles also got a goal each from Chanse Frierdich and Connor Basinski.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 6-0 over Granite City. Frierdich scored twice, with Dewilde adding a goal and three assists.

Last Tuesday, Frierdich netted a hat trick and dished out two assists in Columbia’s 9-0 blasting of Breese Central. Dewilde and Wyatt Etherton adding two goals each.

Columbia hosted Gibault on Tuesday, hosts Freeburg on Thursday, plays Saturday at Father McGivney and travels Monday to Wood River.

Dewilde is the team’s scoring leader with 11 goals and 10 assists.

Gibault (2-5) lost 2-0 last Tuesday to Freeburg.

Following Tuesday’s tilt with Columbia, Gibault hosts Wood River on Thursday and plays Saturday at Murphysboro.

Valmeyer (1-5) picked up its first win of the season during the Hancock Tournament last Tuesday.

The Pirates faced Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday.