Burglary reported in Hecker

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a shed this week at a residence in the 300 block of South Main Street in Hecker.

Police said that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a gray 2023 Polaris General XP side-by-side (pictured above) with stickers on the back window and two American flags mounted on the rear was stolen along with a 99-horsepower Mercury outboard motor.

Based on the investigation, the MCSD said it is suspected the side-by-side was driven southbound through a nearby wheat field before entering Route 159.

Police are requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of this crime, observed the side-by-side, or have information about those responsible for this incident or the whereabout of the stolen items. Contact the MCSD Investigations Division at 618-939-8651, ext. 298, call anonymously at 618-939-TIPS, or click here.

The MCSD is offering a reward for information that leads to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of those responsible for this burglary.

