Burglary arrest in Prairie du Rocher

Two arrests were made in connection with a residential burglary last week in Prairie du Rocher.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it was dispatched to the 6000 block of VV Road on March 5 after numerous items were reported stolen from a home and a detached building on the property.

Jacob A. Brewer

At the same time deputies were responding to this burglary, investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were in communication with investigators from the MCSD regarding a burglary that had occurred in their county. Randolph County investigators advised they had developed suspect vehicle information related to their burglary and the potential suspects were believed to be from Monroe County.

“Through investigative efforts, deputies and investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were able to establish that the same suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the Randolph County burglary was also involved in the burglary that occurred on VV Road in Prairie du Rocher,” the MCSD stated in a press release.

On March 6, officers from both counties executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1300 block of Carr Road in Prairie du Rocher. During execution of this warrant, investigators recovered multiple items believed to have been stolen during the burglary. The suspect vehicle associated with the investigation was also located and impounded.

During the execution of this warrant, investigators also located illegal narcotics, the MCSD said.

Britany Rodenberg

Charged in connection with this case were Britany B. Rodenberg, 32, and Jacob A. Brewer, 40, both of Prairie du Rocher, with residential burglary, burglary, theft, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In addition, Rodenberg was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The MCSD said Brewer was out on pretrial release under the Illinois SAFE-T Act from a previous charge in St. Clair County for aggravated battery to a police officer at the time of this incident. Brewer is now in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Due to provisions under the SAFE-T Act, Rodenberg was released from custody pending future court appearances.

The MCSD said the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is working on additional charges stemming from alleged incidents involving these suspects occurring in their jurisdiction.