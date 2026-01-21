Bulman reflects on gold award

Anna Bulman

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulated Anna Bulman of Waterloo for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, a designation she earned by planning and directing a day camp for Girl Scouts over the summer.

Bulman knew she wanted to bring a great camping experience to girls for her Gold Award project after being inspired by a friend who facilitated a day camp last year. She also wanted to expand girls’ curiosity and make the activities highly interactive, so she planned a mystery-themed day camp for scouts in Service Unit 211.

Over the course of a year, Bulman developed every aspect of the day camp – from schedules to T-shirt design. She named it “Whodunit” and incorporated a problem-solving detective theme for the campers. She put a heavy focus on disconnecting from technology to connect with nature.

Bulman especially wanted campers to take advantage of socialization opportunities that a camp experience can provide. The camp was successful; for five days, 150 people had fun while embracing camp life and learning.

Gold Award Girl Scouts become innovative problem-solvers, empathetic leaders, confident public speakers, and focused project managers. They learn resourcefulness, tenacity, and decision-making skills, giving them an edge personally and professionally.

As they take action to transform their communities, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they’re the leaders our world needs.

“To be a true leader you need to display passion, kindness, and effort for people to want to follow along in those endeavors,” said Bulman upon reflecting on her Gold Award project.

Anna is the daughter of Karla Bulman and Ryan Bulman. She is currently a senior at Waterloo High School. After graduation, Anna plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College to study Nursing.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.