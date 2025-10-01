Bulldogs roll over CM, 49-20

Waterloo running back Derez Sayles stiff-arms a Civic Memorial defender on his way to a big run Friday night. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Waterloo High School football team celebrated its homecoming game in style on Friday night, running all over Civic Memorial.

The Bulldogs hosted the Eagles in a “white out” themed homecoming game, stomping the opponents by the score of 49-20 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs rumbled for over 400 yards rushing as a team, led by senior running back Derez Sayles. He had touchdown runs of eight and 62 yards in the first quarter, then added a four-yard TD run in the second quarter.

In all, Sayles rushed for 162 yards.

Owen Niebruegge’s 43-yard interception return for a TD turned the party level up a notch in the second quarter. He also had a 40-yard reception on offense and rushed for 79 yards on eight carries.

Waterloo senior quarterback Conrad Lindhorst put Waterloo up 35-13 with a 12-yard TD run late in the first half.

Lindhorst was crowned homecoming king at halftime.

In the second half, Kaleb Osterhage scored on a three-yard TD run late in the third quarter, followed by a Chase Zimmerman two-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

For the season, Sayles has rushed for 762 yards and 11 TDs. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Waterloo plays this Friday night at Jerseyville. The Panthers are 1-4 on the season, having lost to Mascoutah, Highland, Freeburg and Roxana.