Bulldogs host wrestling regional

While the Waterloo High School boys wrestling team tied a program record for wins this season, the bar is now being set higher for postseason glory.

The Bulldogs have a 20-8 duals record this season, matching the program’s record-setting 20 wins achieved last year.

Waterloo placed second at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet it hosted this past weekend. The ‘Dogs won against Mascoutah, Highland, and Jerseyville, with losses to MVC champion Civic Memorial as well as Triad.

Up next is the IHSA regional, which Waterloo is also hosting this weekend. The top teams and individual wrestlers will advance to the sectional round. After that is the state meet Feb. 20-22 in Champaign.

“The postseason is all about who has the conditioning and will to win in tight matches,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said. “All the work these guys have put in throughout the season is about to be put to the test over the next 3-4 weeks. I feel confident in our guys to finish on a strong note.”

Among the Bulldogs set to claw their way through the postseason are six wrestlers with particularly lofty aspirations.

Drew Glowacki, a senior heavyweight, leads Waterloo with a 38-6 record this season and is ranked in the top 10 in Illinois. He placed first at the MVC meet.

“He has a path in front of him to qualify for the state tournament and really has improved a ton over his four years in the program,” Guercio said.

Matthew Deutch, a sophomore, is tied with Glowacki in twins with a record of 38-5 in the 106-pound class.

“Matthew has incredible technique and has a chance to be one of the best wrestlers to ever come through WHS,” Guercio assessed. “He is another one who should have his eyes set on the state tournament.”

Jaxson Mathenia, also a sophomore, is once again having an incredible season. A state qualifier last year, Mathenia is 35-2 this season in the 215-pound class. He placed first at the MVC meet.

“He is a special talent and makes the whole gym stop what they are doing to watch him compete,” Guercio said. “It is fun to watch him compete and do what he loves. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the nation in his class.”

Jackson Deutch, a senior, has been ranked in the top five in the state this season at 190 pounds. His record this season is 31-9 and he is closing in on the school record for career wins.

“Jackson has been a four-year starter for us and has developed into a great leader of the team as well,” Guercio said.

Konnor Stephens, a junior, is 33-11 in what is a tough 132-pound class. He placed second at the MVC meet.

“Many times, you see the top wrestlers from other schools around this weight class, and that makes his record even more impressive,” Guercio said. “Konnor has a great attitude, and he should be a real problem for his competition as state approaches.”

Guercio also mentioned junior Vince Goodman, who is 29-12 on the season and has wrestled at 175 pounds.

“Vince works as hard as any student-athlete I have ever been around, and he is starting to reap the rewards of his efforts,” Guercio said. “He trains year round and has really transformed himself into a beast.”