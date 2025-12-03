Bulldogs determined to win

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys basketball squad for the 2025-26 campaign. Team members include Tyler DeVilder, Trent Glaenzer, Jack Huebner, Brody Kollack, Kruz Latchem, Isaiah Mallery, Reid Metzger, Owen Niebruegge, Owen Stork, Landyn Werner, Cash Odehnal and Jay Rader.

What the Waterloo High School boys basketball squad lacks in size for the 2025-26 campaign may be made up for with experience.

The Bulldogs lost their top two scorers from last season to graduation, the main one being 6-foot-10 standout Alex Stell.

Key returning players for this winter include seniors Trent Glaenzer, Reid Metzger and Owen Niebruegge, plus junior Tyler DeVilder.

The 6-foot-2 DeVilder averaged 7.3 points and nearly three assists per contest last year.

“Tyler, recognized as one of the area’s top shooters, consistently elevates the play of those around him,” Waterloo head coach Allen Seidle said.

Metzger averaged 6.6 points per game.

“(His) high-level guard play and scoring ability at all levels will be a key asset,” the head coach said.

Glaenzer shot over 42 percent from three-point range last season.

“Trent brings unmatched toughness and a defensive mindset, embodying a winning attitude that puts team success above all else,” Seidle said.

Niebruegge is coming off an all-state showing on the football field for the Bulldogs.

“Owen is poised to be a major force this year, with expectations for him to perform at an elite level,” the coach said.

Newcomers expected to step up this season for Waterloo include juniors Kruz Latchem, Landyn Werner, Owen Stork and Jack Huebner.

Those first three have improved in the sport quite a bit during the offseason, Seidle said.

At 6-foot-3, Huebner will be counted on for his size.

“Jack, the team’s sole big man, is physical and relentless on the court,” Seidle said.

The head coach expressed excitement for all levels of WHS boys hoops this season.

“We are optimistic about a strong showing throughout the entire program, with varsity expected to lean heavily on our experienced returners,” Seidle said.

In addition to experience, primary strengths for the 2025-26 Bulldogs, according to Seidle, include the play of their guards.

The lack of size, however, is a concern.

“We must emphasize the need for players to step up and contribute on the boards at both ends of the floor,” Seidle said.

All in all, Waterloo hopes to be competitive in its final year in the Mississippi Valley Conference against the likes of Mascoutah, Triad, Highland, Jerseyville and Civic Memorial.

“As the season approaches, excitement is at an all-time high, with players ready to embrace the challenges ahead,” Seidle said.