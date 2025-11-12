Bulldogs bounced by Rochester

Pictured, Waterloo’s Owen Niebruegge reaches to score his second touchdown of the night Friday at home against Rochester. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Waterloo Bulldogs ran into a high-powered Rochester Rockets football squad in a second round Class 4A playoff contest at home Friday night, 55-21.

The Waterloo High School stadium was filled with Bulldogs faithful in orange and black, but Rochester quickly quieted the crowd with touchdown runs of seven and 10 yards to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

But the Bulldogs clawed back, scoring on a three-yard run by senior Owen Niebruegge and then forcing Rochester to punt following the ensuing three-and-out offensive drive.

Niebruegge capped off a nearly seven-minute drive by scoring again – this time on a 31-yard pass from backup quarterback Chase Zimmerman – and Waterloo was back in the game at 14-14 at 3:05 of the second quarter.

However, the Rockets refueled and scored on an eight-yard run to regain the lead. The back-breaker came a short time later as Rochester scored on a 44-yard pass play to take a 28-14 into halftime.

The third quarter saw Rochester run the ball some more. In fact, the Rockets rushed for 263 yards on this night.

Rochester scored three rushing TDs in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

The Rockets would score another TD in the fourth quarter to go up 55-14 before Waterloo senior running back Derez Sayles scored the final TD of his historic career with just one minute remaining.

“There is only one state champion in 4A every year, and we may have just lost to them,” Waterloo defensive coordinator Chase Guercio said. “Rochester was a very talented and well-coached team. Props to them for taking advantage of their opportunity. I felt like we were prepared and confident going into the game. They had a couple crucial conversions on third and fourth downs that kind of flipped the script. We gave up two scores to end the first half that really hurt our chances. We have to be better in situational football moving forward.”

Sayles rushed for 115 yards on the night. He was selected this week to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team after compiling 1,285 rushing yards with 17 TDs to go along with 148 receiving yards and another TD this season.

In addition to his two scores on Friday, Niebruegge ran for 30 yards and had 61 yards receiving. Niebruegge was named an IHSFCA Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention for an amazing senior season that saw him rush for 745 yards with six TDs in addition to 377 receiving yards and four TDs. He was also Waterloo’s leading tackler with 85 total stops.

Aidan McFadden led the Bulldogs on defense Friday night with seven tackles and five assists.

Senior quarterback Conrad Lindhorst was 4-for-12 passing for 70 yards on Friday night in addition to rushing for 25 yards in his final game.

Waterloo ended its season at 7-4 under longtime head coach Dan Rose, and in addition to saying goodbye to seniors Sayles, Niebruegge and Lindhorst, will also see the departure of seniors Brice Ahrens, Brady Berroth, Henry Bivins, Zach Bonenberger, Parker Bruce, Carter Cozean, Dalen Dinges, Lynden Dougherty, Brayden Duffy, Drake Fry, Casey Fury, Trysten Johnson, Kaden Roberts, Peyton Rose, Tyler Theobald, Cohen and Leo Tomsha, and Max Wahn.

“It was a special season to be a part of,” Guercio said. “The senior class that just graduated was one of the most accomplished to come through WHS. They experienced three playoff wins in their time and raised the standard and expectations within our program.”

Guercio said he couldn’t thank these seniors enough for all they did for the school and this community.

“I think about kids like Lynden Dougherty, who played through all kinds of injuries, and Owen Niebruegge, who turned himself into one of the best players in the metro area,” Guercio said. “So many great kids, and I am excited to see where life takes them. Hopefully they decide to give back to the game and coach in the future. There are several future football coaches in this senior class.

“I think the future of football is bright in Waterloo.”