Building blocks for Dupo boys hoops

Pictured is the Dupo High School boys basketball squad for the 2025-26 season, front row, from left, Carter Robinson, Jacob Stanek, Brrayden Esterlein, Jamarion Mourning, Tramar Bean, Landon Francis, Tyler Smith, Matthew Groves, Destine Wood-Sails and Christian Reyes; back row: Assistant Coach Keith Czapla, Landon Aubuchon, Logan Hausmann, Ethan Sashankar, Jahmorri Napper, Chase Davis, Shia Owensby, Jacob Duncan, Carter Lumpkins, Cole Hearty, Keith West, Brandon Argus and Head Coach Jason Sashankar.

The Dupo High School boys basketball program is hoping to change momentum following a 2-18 showing last season.

The Tigers have the athletic talent to change things around, with multiple players on the hoops squad playing key roles for a football squad that won a playoff game this fall.

“I’m proud of the direction our program is moving and the work our players have put in since the end of last year,” Dupo head coach Jason Sashankar said. “Our record hasn’t been where we want it to be, and we all know that – but this group has come into the gym every day with energy, accountability, and a willingness to grow. That’s the foundation we’re building on.”

Sashankar said his program has focused on tough defense and smarter overall basketball.

“Too many times last year, we beat ourselves with turnovers and lapses on the defensive end,” he said. “This group understands that if we can guard for four quarters, rebound consistently, and take care of the basketball, we will give ourselves a chance in every game we play.”

The 2025-26 version of Dupo boys basketball features nine seniors – four of which are returning starters and five are new to the program under Sashankar’s watch.

The group is led by senior captain Brrayden Esterlein, who was a top receiver for Dupo football in the fall.

“He’s new to our program, but certainly not new to basketball,” Sashankar said.

Other seniors include all-state Dupo quarterback Deegan Prater, along with Tramar Bean, Keith West and Cole Hearty. All have shined in other sports for the Tigers.

Two other returning players are juniors Shia Owensby and Jacob Duncan.

“The roster is young in spots, but we’re more athletic, more disciplined, and far more competitive than we were a year ago,” Sashankar said. “Our practices reflect that. We’re pushing the tempo, demanding communication, and raising the standard of what it means to be a varsity player at Dupo. Several kids have taken real steps forward, and we’re excited to see who emerges as leaders once the lights come on.”

Dupo expects to be tested right away this season with games against some smaller Missouri schools and other opponents.

“That’s a good thing, the head coach said. “We want to be challenged so that by the time we get into the heart of (conference) play, we’re battle-tested and confident. Every team in our conference is well-coached, and nothing comes easy.”

Dupo has a long and proud basketball history, and that is something the 2025-26 Tigers do not take lightly.

“They know they’re part of something bigger than themselves, and they’re determined to help turn the program in the right direction,” Sashankar said. “We’re building a culture that values toughness, discipline, and doing things the right way – on and off the court.”

Sashankar knows success won’t come overnight, but feels the pieces are in place to elevate his program throughout the season.

“I’m excited for our community to see the progress this team has made,” he said. “We’re not chasing perfection – we’re chasing progress – but we’re hungry. We’re committed. And we’re going to play with heart from tip to buzzer. We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re on our way.”