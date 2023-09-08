Buggs | Pet of the Week

🐾 Introducing Buggs: The Pawsitively Adorable Pitmaster! 🐶🎉

Hey there, I’m Buggs – the wag-tastic wonder with a heart full of love and a gaze that can melt even the iciest hearts! 🥺🐾 I’m not your ordinary Pitbull; I’m a canine charmer, a tail-wagging diplomat, and a professional treat taster.

When I’m not perfecting my award-winning puppy dog eyes, you’ll find me spreading joy and tail wags wherever I roam. I’ve got a PhD in making friends – my motto is ‘Woof, Play, Love!’ 🐕🎾 So, whether it’s a game of fetch or a playdate with my furry pals, I’m always up for a good time.

Buggs is one year old and weighs 65 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.