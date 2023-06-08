Bruno | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- June 8, 2023

Bruno is a big friendly lover with the prettiest brown eyes. He is housetrained, gets along with other dogs, likes attention, and loves treats. Bruno knows sit, shake, and fetch. This fun guy loves to run around the yard and go on walks and hikes, but also would love to lay on the couch with you! Bruno is a sweet and gentle giant, but does not care for cats.

Bruno is five years old and weighs 111 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

