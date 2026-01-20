Bridget Harsey | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 20, 2026

Bridget Harsey (nee Cotter), 74, of Chicago, native of Cratloe East Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, Ireland, died Jan. 19, 2026.

Bridget was the loving mother to Margaret (Bryant) Spindler and Nora Reis; dear sister to Eileen; proud grandmother of Francis, Alexander and Emily Spindler and Meggie Reis; fond aunt and friend to many. 

Bridget was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Norah and siblings Mary, Margaret, Norah, Betty, Christy and Mickey.

A wake with visitation was held Jan. 21 at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, Chicago.

Visitation will also be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Jan. 24 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

