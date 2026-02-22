Brian K. Kohnz | Obituary

Brian K. Kohnz, 66, of Waterloo, died Feb. 21, 2026, in Waterloo. He was born March 21, 1959, in Hammond, Ind.

Brian fought cancer for two very long years. He never looked on the negative side. Brian and Tina had a pact which was to always be positive and fight till the end. Which is exactly what he did.

He loved spending time with all his amazing friends, which to Brian was family. He always knew he could count on them. He had the best personality and sense of humor and could always make you laugh. He was there if anyone ever needed him for anything.

It brought him much joy to help others. In his later years he loved to travel. His happy place was Lake Campalot, it was his home away from home. He made many special friends there and always looked forward to heading down there on the weekends. The beach was his favorite place to go.

Brian and Tina never had children, but they had a family. He was known as “Pa” to many that loved him. When they were out, everyone always thought he was their dad – which made him happier then life itself, and his friend’s children were like his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Tina Kohnz (nee DeMond); brothers Bruce (Ann) Kohnz and Kip (Todd) Kohnz; nephews Andrew and Max Kohnz; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins; along with his village of very special friends he considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jacob E. Kohnz and Nancy (Gene) Rausch and mother-in-law and father-in-law Clinton and Mary Demond.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

