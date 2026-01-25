Brett M. Wiegand | Obituary

Brett M. Wiegand, 49, of Red Bud, died Jan. 22, 2026, in Red Bud. He was born April 3, 1976, in Red Bud.

Brett was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud. He was a hard worker, devoted son, and had many occupations and excelled at them all. He spent many years as a fireman and at one time was the Waterloo Fire Chief. He enjoyed various car races. He last worked at Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of the Optimist Club and Waterloo Odd Fellows.

He is survived by his mother Joan Wiegand (nee Stellhorn); brother Gregory (Melissa) Wiegand; sister Christine (John) Sims; nieces and nephews Alexandria and Riley Sims, and Gwendolyn and Mackenzie Wiegand; aunts and uncles Bob and Willa Mae Prange, Gale “Butch” (Cindy) Stellhorn, Jeanne (Marlin) Stamm, and Gil Stellhorn; cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Fred H. Wiegand; plus grandparents Fred and Dorothy Wiegand, and Floyd and Helen Stellhorn.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud.

A memorial service takes place 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Red Bud or Backstoppers.