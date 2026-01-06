Brenda L. Kelley | Obituary

Brenda L. Kelley (nee Schmeiderer), 75, of Ave Maria, Fla., died Dec. 26, 2025, in Naples, Fla. She was born April 2, 1950, in Chester, to the late Anthony and Betty (nee Sannemann) Schmeiderer.

Brenda was a licensed pharmacy technician in Tennessee. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, as well as horseback riding and playing with her teacup Yorkie “Romeo.”

Brenda is survived by her husband Don; children Jean Kelley, Jennifer (Brandon) Lovell; grandchildren Bobby, Jamie, and Amber Davis, Dylan and Bryce Lovell. Sisters Debbie Lashbrook, Cheryl Maxey, Susan Thiel, Karen Panno, Tonia Schmeiderer, and Brothers Richard, Michael, and Anthony Schmeiderer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jason Kelley and sister Toni Kay Dunker.

Inurnment will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, Tenn., at a date to be announced.