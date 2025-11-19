Boys ready to hoop it up

Tyler DeVilder

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the high school boys basketball season is set to tip off.

Four local squads will be making their season debuts this coming Tuesday, with three of them doing so at home.

Waterloo, which finished 23-10 last season but graduated its top two scorers (Alex Stell, Max Oswald), opens at home Tuesday against Sparta.

Top returning players for the Bulldogs in 2025-26 include senior Reid Metzger and junior Tyler DeVilder.

Metzger averaged 6.6 points per game last season and shot 78.5 percent from the free throw line. DeVilder averaged 7.3 points and three assists per game last season while shooting 38 percent from three-point range.

Columbia, which finished 26-7 last season but lost its top scorer and rebounder (Sam Donald) to graduation, opens its season next week at the Wesclin Tip-Off Tourney. The Eagles take on Nashville on Tuesday, then battle Wesclin on Friday and Mater Dei on Saturday.

Top returning players for Columbia are 6-foot-6 senior Eddie Smajic (14.8 points per game, 44 percent three-point shooting) and 6-foot-5 senior Brody Landgraf (11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds per game).

Gibault, which is coming off a 9-23 season, opens up its 2025-26 campaign Tuesday at home against Okawville. The Hawks lost top scorer Ryan Biffar (12.2 points per game) to graduation.

The top returning players for the Hawks include junior Jack Holston (10 points per game, 91 percent free throw shooting) and sophomore Colby Kincheloe (seven points, 2.25 assists per game).

Valmeyer, which finished 15-16 last season but lost its top two scorers (Aiden Crossin, Landon Roy) to graduation, opens up its 2025-26 campaign at home Tuesday against Red Bud.

Among the top returning players for the Pirates are seniors Chase Snyder and Jeremy Crossin. Snyder averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. Jeremy Crossin averaged 6.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.