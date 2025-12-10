Boys basketballers busting out

Pictured is Waterloo’s Tyler DeVilder during the recent 2025-26 home opener against Sparta.

The high school boys basketball season is just getting going for the winter, but a good old-fashioned rivalry contest should heat things up a bit.

Waterloo and Gibault will renew their cross-town rivalry this Saturday night at Waterloo High School.

The Hawks (2-3) won two of four games at last week’s Trico Invitational. After splitting games against Carterville and Trico earlier in the week, Gibault won 67-56 over Red Bud last Wednesday and lost 65-59 in overtime to Steeleville on Saturday to conclude tourney play.

In the win over Red Bud, the Hawks outscored the Musketeers 37-27 in the second half. Four players scored in double-digits for Gibault, led by Oscar Gedris with 17 points and Colby Kincheloe with 14 points. The Hawks shot 58.3 percent from the floor.

In the loss to Steeleville, the Hawks committed 21 turnovers. Kincheloe scored 13 points to lead Gibault, with Dante Gianino adding 12 points and Evan Niebruegge scoring 10.

Kincheloe is averaging nearly 13 points per game to lead the Hawks so far this season.

Gibault hosted New Athens on Tuesday in advance of Saturday’s clash with the Bulldogs.

Waterloo (0-3) lost 55-36 at Triad on Friday, shooting just 4-for-23 from three-point range. Tyler DeVilder scored 12 points and Kruz Latchem added 10 points.

Last Tuesday, it was a 63-49 loss at home for Waterloo against Wesclin. The Bulldogs were outscored 23-13 in the fourth quarter. Owen Niebruegge had a solid night for Waterloo with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

He is averaging 15.3 points and eight rebounds per game this season.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mehlville, and after hosting the Hawks on Saturday will host Freeburg this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (3-2) won 68-18 at home over Wood River on Friday, getting 21 points from Brody Landgraf and 18 points from Eddie Smajic.

Smajic is averaging 23 points per game and shooting 43 percent from three-point range. Landgraf is averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Eagles hosted Triad on Tuesday, winning 43-41.

Columbia plays Friday at Salem and then hosts Roxana on Tuesday.

Valmeyer (2-2) won two of three games at the Valley Park Tournament.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates lost 54-41 to the St. Louis Christian Home School Blue Knights to open tourney play.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer won 63-42 over DuBourg as both Evan Hill and Tallen Jakimauskas scored 16 points.

On Friday, the Pirates concluded its tourney run with a 65-28 victory over Veritas Christian.

Valmeyer hosted Bunker Hill on Tuesday, plays Friday at Marissa, and then will host St. Pius X on Monday.

Dupo (1-1) picked up a 61-56 win over Marissa on Friday, getting 20 points from Brrayden Esterlein and 15 points from Deegan Prater.

The Tigers play Wednesday at Grandview.