Bournstein enjoys special Honor Flight

Pictured at center is Carol Bournstein surrounded by family members upon her return from a “Women of Valor” Honor Flight earlier this month.

A local veteran recently got the opportunity to enjoy a visit to Washington, D.C. much sooner than anticipated as she had the pleasure of joining the first all-female St. Louis Honor flight to recognize Women of Valor.

Carol Bournstein was born and raised in Poplar Bluff, Mo., but has long lived in Monroe County, currently making her home in Waterloo with her husband Glenn.

Some years ago, Carol worked in a St. Louis factory before she and Glenn opened some of the first daycare centers in the county, Carrot Patch Day Care in both Waterloo and Columbia, which they sold in 2004.

Prior to her professional career, Carol joined the military at a young age for personal reasons, as many veterans do.

In Carol’s case, she was keen to have some space between herself and her rather controlling father.

“In his eyes, I, the girls, should stay home and take care of things,” Carol said. “I didn’t want to do that, so I joined the military because, once I signed the papers, he couldn’t make me not go.”

Serving for a year during the Vietnam War era from 1968-1969, Carol served as a lance corporal at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, where she worked in the check cashing facility, providing a vital service for U.S. soldiers.

“I cashed checks for the guys,” Carol said. “I would give out their last paychecks before going home.”

Glenn is likewise a veteran, serving in the Navy from 1967-1970. He was stationed in Guam, followed by the USS Kitty Hawk, were he served as an aviation boatswain’s mate third class.

As the couple explained, they were both signed up to participate in an Honor Flight by their daughter Michelle earlier this year – though neither of them were expecting to join a trip to D.C. anytime soon.

“My daughter signed both of us up,” Glenn said. “She signed both of us up in January of this year, and we were both told that it would be about four years before we got to go on it because they’re right now still working on the people who signed up in 2021. And then about two months before the Honor Flight, Carol got a phone call that they had just put together a women-only Honor Flight.”

Carol was able to join her flight on June 12.

Though Glenn had hoped to accompany Carol as her guardian, age restrictions meant Michelle went in his stead, joining her throughout the day of the Honor Flight and making sure her needs were meant alongside all the other veterans and their respective guardians.

As with every Honor Flight, it was a full day for the veterans involved as things began with an early morning flight to Washington, D.C., where they were well-fed as they enjoyed a sightseeing tour of various military memorials and other locations around the capital.

Carol spoke briefly but positively about her time in D.C., touching on the group’s visit to the Military Women’s Memorial as well as Arlington National Cemetery, where they were able to witness the changing of the guard.

As is the case with many veterans who enjoy participating in an Honor Flight, the return home was a particular highlight for Carol.

She recalled the mail call which took place during the flight back home, with folks passing around letters thanking all the veterans for their service, many of which were put together by students.

The praise and thanks continued for the veterans as they arrived at the Southwest terminal in St. Louis, with folks lining the halls as veterans were greeted by an honor guard, bagpipes and flags.

“So many people waiting for us,” Carol said. “Thousands of people just lined up to shake our hands. I was impressed with what happened. That was really nice.”

Carol and Glenn voiced their appreciation for Michelle in helping her get to enjoy this tremendous honor alongside several other female veterans.

Michelle noted that her interest in getting her parents involved stemmed from their growing passion and contemplation for their past military service.

“When we were growing up, we weren’t a military family,” Michelle said. “We didn’t talk about their military service, but as they’ve aged, it’s really become a moment that their proud of, a time that they’re proud of, and they’re also just part of something bigger than themselves. It’s been really awesome seeing that evolution.”

Michelle also offered her thoughts on the trip, speaking chiefly about getting to see the Military Women’s Memorial.

“What was so cool about that is it’s just honoring women over 250 years of military service,” Michelle said. “Being aware that women had been serving in different ways for so long, I guess I hadn’t really thought about it.”

She also noted Carol now has a place in that memorial herself, explaining that information from her Honor Flight sign-up has come to be used in a registry at the memorial, with her biography recognized alongside thousands and thousands of other veteran women.

Carol reiterated her satisfaction with the Honor Flight experience, voicing encouragement for other veterans to participate should they have the chance.

“I was just blown away,” Carol said. “I couldn’t believe all the wonderful things that happened to us. So many people thanking us. It was really nice.”