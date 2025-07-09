Bost seeks audit of St. Louis mail operations

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) wrote a letter June 25 urging the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General to audit the St. Louis Processing and Distribution Center.

Bost cited continued complaints from Southern Illinois constituents about chronic mail delays, misdirected deliveries, and lost items. In his letter, Bost addressed problems that have persisted despite USPS management’s promises to improve operations following a 2022 audit.

“When seniors fail to receive their medications on time or working families are hit with late fees for bills that never came, it’s clear something is broken,” said Bost. “Southern Illinoisans depend on the Postal Service for timely and reliable mail delivery; if the system fails them, there must be accountability. While an audit was conducted in 2022 with assurances of future reforms, my constituents have not seen the improved level of service they deserve. Therefore, I believe a new top-down review of operations at the St. Louis facility is necessary.”

The St. Louis Processing and Distribution Center is the primary mail processing hub for the Southern Illinois region. The 2022 audit revealed staffing shortages, scanning errors, and thousands of late or canceled mail trips.

Bost requested the Inspector General investigate staffing levels, training, infrastructure, and whether past recommendations have been properly implemented.

The Republic-Times has fielded numerous complaints in recent years from out-of-county newspaper subscribers regarding late or non-arrival of the weekly paper due to it having to be processed in St. Louis.

To contact Rep. Bost on this matter, call his office at 202-225-5661.

To register a complaint with the USPS about mail delivery issues, call 1-800-275-8777.