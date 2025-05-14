Bost goes local for re-election bid  

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost served as a guest speaker at the annual Monroe County GOP Century Club Dinner to announce his re-election campaign for 2026.

The dinner took place Thursday at Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg, with Bost speaking briefly with the Republic-Times shortly before his speech.

Bost explained he wanted to make the announcement in Monroe County given his exceptionally strong base in the area.

“Monroe County has my strongest support group,” Bost said. “Even though the other counties are great, Monroe is such a strong Republican county. They’ve been here through my toughest races.”

Bost also discussed his reasons for seeking re-election, noting his general experience as a representative and particularly as a chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Bost further stressed the importance of he and fellow Republicans supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda, suggesting that losses in the House of Representatives in the coming election could lead to continued calls for Trump’s impeachment among Democrats.

“We’re in the first two years of Trump’s amazing things that he’s doing,” Bost said. “These first 100 days have been amazing, and we need to make sure… moving forward, we’ve got to make sure we keep moving that agenda forward.”

Asked about key issues in the race, Bost spoke chiefly about reducing inflation and growing the GDP, pointing to efforts to reduce the cost of fuel and increase U.S. production “by really going out and making sure that we’re drilling everywhere.”

Within his speech, Bost spoke on a number of other issues such as immigration and ongoing mass deportation. Speaking further on this subject, he suggested noncitizens don’t have a right to due process under the Constitution.

He also acknowledged the announcement from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, that he would not be running for re-election, Bost noting he is not interested in pursuing the longtime senator’s seat.

Coinciding with Bost’s re-election announcement, Trump announced his endorsement of Bost via a Truth Social post that same evening.

“Congressman Mike Bost is a Tremendous Champion for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District!” Trump posted. “A U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, and Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Mike is fighting tirelessly to Strengthen our Military, Care for our Veterans, Stop Crime, Stand with our Brave Law Enforcement, Secure our Border, Cut Taxes, Promote Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. He has been with us from the very beginning, helping us MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Mike Bost has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Bost likewise voiced his support for Trump via a press release the following day.

“President Trump is saving our nation for the second time, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have his endorsement as we work together to advance the America First agenda,” Bost said. “In a short time, we’ve made historic strides in protecting American workers, ending the border crisis, and advancing our conservative values, but our work is far from over. This Marine isn’t finished fighting for the incredible people of Southern Illinois.”

Bost will host a live telephone town hall this Monday evening starting at 6:15 p.m. Register in advance online at bost.house.gov/participate or dial in directly at 833-364-1476.