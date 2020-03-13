Boots | Pet of the Week

Boots is a gray cat with white boots and beautiful long whiskers. He is affectionate and likes to sit on his humans lap. He doesn’t mind being combed and likes kisses on top of his head. Boots is friendly but can be an alpha cat towards other males. His previous family said he was a good mouser and an all around great cat.

Boots is five years old.

Boots’ adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.