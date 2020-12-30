Bonnie | Pet of the Week

Bonnie is a super cute and calm girl. She loves to lounge around and relax but also likes to go on walks. Bonnie is potty trained and gets along with other dogs. She knows sit and walks well on a leash.

Bonnie is eight years old and weighs 39 pounds.

Bonnie’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.