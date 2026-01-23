Bonnie L. Husted | Obituary

Bonnie L. Husted, 91, formerly of Cahokia, died Jan. 22, 2026, at Garden Place of Waterloo.

Bonnie was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Orion, to the late John and Helen (nee Humphrey) Raisbeck.

Bonnie loved her family and cherished their time together. Her memory will live in their hearts forever. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bonnie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Garden Place of Waterloo for the love and sincere care they shared with Bonnie and her family in recent weeks.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters Valerie Harper of Waterloo, Melodie Husted of St. Louis, and Jana Newell of Columbia; son Ken (Carol) Kratz of New Orleans, La.; grandchildren Matt (Courtney) Harper and Dan (Tanya Abling) Harper; great-grandsons, Alex, Devin and Jacob Harper; and her special nieces and nephew.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Wendell Raisbeck and Norma Stromquist as well as her dear friend of 45 years, John Kratz.

Memorial donations in Bonnie’s name may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A private graveside will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.