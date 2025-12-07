Bonnie A. Mueller | Obituary

Bonnie Ann Mueller, 83, of Millstadt, died Dec. 4, 2025, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis. She was born June 5, 1942, in Belleville, to the late Nelson and Marcella (nee Vogt) Hatter.

Bonnie kept herself busy after retiring from her banking career. She was a lifetime member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt where she was a member of St. James CCW. She was also active in the Red Hat Society, the Birthday Club, and volunteered at the Millstadt Food Pantry.

Bonnie was very supportive of her children and grandchildren as they were growing up. She was a Monroe County 4-H leader and a Farm Bureau member. She especially enjoyed taking her aunts out on Sunday expeditions and dining out in area restaurants. She enjoyed traveling, playing a few slots, and going to the ocean.

Surviving are her daughters Lori (Gene) Stumpf of Columbia and Lisa (Bryan) Braun of Columbia; grandchildren Lucas Stumpf, Logan Stumpf, Cory Stumpf, Tyler Braun and Melinda Braun; sister Doreen (Thomas) Baltz; sister-in-law Barbara Mueller; Godchildren Richard Mueller, Mark Mueller and Scott Baltz; nephew Todd Baltz; cousin Sheila Campe; family friend Karin Maeys; along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Toni Lynn Mueller; former husband Donald Mueller; parents-in-law Oliver and Esther Mueller; brother-in-law Robert Mueller; cousin Anthony Pistor; and her four-legged companions Estee and Jazzy.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

Interment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt in the form of Masses; or to the Millstadt Senior Center.