Boniface W. Biethman | Obituary

Boniface “Bonnie” W. Biethman, 96, of Prairie du Rocher, died Jan. 6, 2026, at Oak Hill, Waterloo. He was born to the late Albert and Mabel (nee Kennedy) Biethman on December 4, 1929, in rural Evansville.

Bonnie proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 622 in Prairie du Rocher for 61 years.

Bonnie worked in the telephone industry for 36 years with roles in accounting and management. He began his career with Western Electric in St. Louis and retired from AT&T’s Denver, Colo., office in 1988.

Bonnie enjoyed a lengthy retirement in his country home, observing nature and manicuring his lawn. He enjoyed playing cards, solving crossword puzzles and listening to classic country music. Patsy Cline and Marty Robbins were favorites. In his early retirement years, he loved to walk the woods in the spring, looking for morel mushrooms with his brother Kenny.

Bonnie was blessed with a large and loving family that he was proud of. He enjoyed conversation, laughter, and the camaraderie of family, friends, and neighbors at the local bar. Bonnie had a gift for making people feel welcome and was known for his easy smile.

He is survived by his children John (Beth) Biethman of San Marcos, Calif., Jeff (Janis) Biethman of Red Bud, Jason (Lara) Biethman of Lebanon, Jared (Sherri) Biethman of Eagle and Jenifer (Billy) Ellner of Columbia; grandchildren Derek Biethman, Blake Biethman, Tyler (Andrea) Biethman, Olivia (Jeff) Pratt, Logan Biethman, Ashlyn Biethman, Carson Biethman and Parker (Emily) Biethman, Madison Biethman, Colby Biethman and Liam Ellner; great-grandchildren Violet, Chloe and Scout Biethman and Skip, Warner and Polly Pratt; brother James (Linda) Biethman of Prairie du Rocher; sister-in-law Ricky Biethman of Lenzberg; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death parents; sisters Betty Fink, Frances Wittenborn, Nathalie Phegley and Mary Walls; brother Kenneth Biethman; sister-in-law Pearl Biethman; and four brothers-in-law Frenchie Fink, Gene Wittenborn, Kenneth Phegley and Tom Walls.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Rud Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation Jan. 13 at the funeral home with Fr. Iuvenis Iheme officiation.

Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Evansville.

Memorials may be made to: Vitas Hospice; or American Legion Post 622, Prairie du Rocher.