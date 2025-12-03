Body cam donation in Valmeyer

Pictured, from left, are Valmeyer Police Department officer Larry Chausse, George Obernagel, retiring VPD Chief Marty Seitz, Joe Koppeis and incoming chief Terry Marquardt during the Nov. 18 Valmeyer Village Board meeting. Obernagel, Koppeis and Scott Roever of MAR Graphics recently donated funds to the village for the purchase of new body cameras for its police department.

The village police department was the main point of discussion during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Valmeyer Village Board.

Prior to official business, the village recognized several individuals who contributed to the purchase of new body cameras for the Valmeyer Police Department

Outgoing Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz explained that body cameras the department ordered in late 2021 had become “obsolete” simply because of their age.

The department implemented use of the body cams in late 2021, well ahead of a 2024 deadline required by state legislation passed five years ago.

Seitz said he reached out to Scott Roever of MAR Graphics, George Obernagel and Joe Koppeis, with each providing “generous” donations, allowing for the purchase of new equipment.

Also during the meeting, a change in salary was approved.

With Seitz announcing his retirement earlier this year, officer Terry Marquardt was selected to take over as police chief.

Village trustees approved a change in Marquardt’s salary reflecting his new position effective Dec. 1.

In August, Seitz said he would likely step into a part-time role in early 2026 when Marquardt became chief.

On Thursday, Seitz delivered his final 10-42 as Valmeyer’s chief.

The ceremonial radio call began with a county dispatcher thanking Seitz for his service of over a decade.

“We thank you for your unwavering commitment to Valmeyer and surrounding agencies,” the dispatch call began.

Seitz thanked the village, area law enforcement departments and officers and his family.

He also mentioned former VPD chief Tom Andres, who had “been like a dad” to Seitz.

He also thanked Jim Vogt and Larry Chausse of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for their “coffee visits,” noting “Valmeyer can get pretty lonely.”

He mentioned Monroe County EMS in particular, calling them “true lifesavers.”

Of the full-time and part-time VPD officers he had served with, Seitz said, “I feel like I worked 20 years in the past 10, and without you it would have felt like 30.”

Of his replacement, Seitz said with Marquardt, he knows “Valmeyer will be in good hands.”

“All I ever wanted to do was make a difference, and I hope I did and helped some people along the way,” Seitz said.

The call concluded with congratulations from fellow officers.

Seitz will remain with the VPD in a part-time capacity.

A ceremony honoring Seitz’s tenure as chief is scheduled for the Dec. 16 village board meeting.

During the Nov. 18 meeting, Seitz reported he would be stepping down as Valmeyer’s representative on Monroe County’s 911 Board.

A motion was then approved appointing Chausse as Seitz’s replacement.

Chausse became a full-time VPD officer earlier this year following his retirement from the MCSD in 2022.

In other business, the village approved its annual property tax levy in the amount of $71,522. Of that, $36,872 will be used for the village’s general fund, with just over $17,000 for garbage collection and $10,000 for street and bridge maintenance.

Valmeyer Village Manager Tim Richards reported that the new emergency siren purchased earlier this year was slated to be installed on Nov. 18.

Monroe County Electric Cooperative installed the pole on which the siren was placed.

The board also approved a low bid of $196,981.50 from Huebner Contracting Inc. for upcoming street repairs.

The next meeting of the Valmeyer Village Board is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Valmeyer Village Hall.