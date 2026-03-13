Blanche Konarcik | Obituary

Blanche Konarcik (nee Singleton), 87, of Waterloo, died March 11, 2026, in St. Louis. She was born Dec. 23, 1938, in Hidman, Ky.

She was a US Air Force veteran, former owner of Wartburg Inn and enjoyed playing Pinochle.

She is survived by her children Jamie (Patrick) Themig, John (Donna) Konarcik and James “Art” (Amy) Konarcik; grandchildren Joseph (Becky) Themig, Natalie (Christopher) Vigil, James Themig, Ashley (Michael) Beeler, Amanda (Wil) Catanzaro, Megan (Tim) Plumley, Jeremy Floarke, Austyn Konarcik and Anthony Konarcik; great-grandchildren Morgan, Alyssa and Landon Beeler, Ryan Catanzaro, Elizabeth and James Vigil and Zachary and Brynleigh Plumley; siblings Bertha Cole, Enoch (Vicky) Singleton, Joenella (Ralph) Lane, Ronnie (Iris) Singleton, Salina (Pete) Everidge, Bobby (Brenda) Singleton and Marilyn (Jerry) Ritchie; and sister-in-law Wilma Singleton.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband James J. Konarcik; parents John and Rosanna (nee Terry) Singleton; and siblings Glena Singleton, Ellis Singleton, Henrietta Singleton and Michael Singleton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Garden Place; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.