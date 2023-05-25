Big Guy | Pet of the Week

Big Guy is a sweet and handsome boy. He loves running off his energy playing with other dogs. Big Guy is a big love bug and would be great in your home.

Big Guy is one year old and weighs 55 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.