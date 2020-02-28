Betsy | Pet of the Week

Betsy recently had a litter of beautiful puppies. She is a friendly girl who loves attention and cuddling with her humans. She is calm, loving, and gets along with other dogs, kids, and cats.

Betsy is two years old.

Betsy’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed prior to adoption.

To see Betsy with her puppies, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.