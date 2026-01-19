Benjamin D. Gerdes | Obituary

Benjamin Dean Gerdes, 41, of St. Louis, died Jan. 17, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born Nov. 21, 1984, in St. Louis.

Benjamin was a caring son, a gentle brother and a proud uncle whose love for his family and friends knew no limits. Ferociously protective of those he cared for, he stood as a steady presence—strong, dependable, genuine and unwavering. To love him was to know you were never alone and always protected.

He found peace and joy outdoors, especially when fishing, where patience met purpose and the world slowed down just enough for him to breathe. Nature was his refuge, and animals held a special place in his heart. His kindness toward them mirrored the compassion he carried for others.

One of Ben’s proudest accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout and he was an active member in the St. Louis Pen Club.

He leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, humor and love—a reminder to protect what matters, to live fully and be true to oneself. Though his absence is deeply felt, his spirit lives on in the stories shared between those lucky enough to know him and the love he gave so generously.

He will be missed beyond words and remembered always.

He is survived by his parents Mark and Nancy (nee Wheat) Gerdes; sister Amanda (Adam) Durham; nieces Reagan and Finley Durham; and grandmothers Louise Gremmels and Madonna Gerdes.

He is preceded in death by his wife McKay Gerdes, (nee Yancey) and grandfathers Leonard Wheat and Charles Gerdes.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To honor his love of the outdoors, we are creating a memorial bench where his memory can be quietly enjoyed. Those wishing to contribute may do so in lieu of flowers.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.